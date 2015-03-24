FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki sees slower profit growth in 2015 - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki sees slower profit growth in 2015 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk expects its profit to grow 10 percent this year to $49.23 million, slower than 2014 when it rose 51.26 percent, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Welly Salam.

The company sees revenue up by 7 percent this year to $593.4 million, also rising slower compared with the previous year, on production that is almost on full-capacity.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.