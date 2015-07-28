FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki to issue $420 mln bonds - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki to issue $420 mln bonds - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk plans to issue bonds worth $420 million with five years maturity for global markets through its subsidiary PT Sinar Pantja Djaja, the Kontan daily reported, quoting a prospectus by the parent company.

The maximum coupon that the firm offers is 10 percent, the paper reported.

The proceeds will be used to build a power plant and to refinance some of Sri Rejeki’s other maturing loans.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.