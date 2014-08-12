FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Textiles firm Sri Rejeki sees 2014 exports up at 3.82 trln rupiah - Kontan
August 12, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian textile company PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk is targeting exports of 3.82 trillion rupiah ($326.78 million) this year, up from last year’s 3.06 trillion rupiah export, said CEO Iwan Setiawan.

Indonesia’s total garment exports are expected to be at about 152.9 trillion rupiah this year, up from 145.8 trillion rupiah last year. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,690 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

