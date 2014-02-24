FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sritex wins tender to produce German, Malaysia military uniforms -reports
February 24, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sritex wins tender to produce German, Malaysia military uniforms -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) has won a bidding to produce 2.1 million pieces of German and Malaysia military uniforms, CEO Iwan Setiawan said in a statement. The company earlier said it plans to issue notes worth 4.26 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($362.77 million) with a seven-year tenure that will be used to repay debt. The firm has appointed Barclays as underwriter. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11743.0000 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

