INDONESIA PRESS-Salim Group plans JV with Philippines' Roxas Holdings -Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Salim Group plans JV with Philippines' Roxas Holdings -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s Salim Group plans to set up a joint venture with a Philippines-based sugar company Roxas Holdings Inc to expand its sugar business in Southeast Asia, Investor Daily reported.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, which is controlled by the Salim Group, run by of Indonesia’s wealthiest families, will import sugar from Roxas.

Roxas CEO Pedro Roxas said the firm expects to export 6 million tonnes of sugar to Indonesia. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
