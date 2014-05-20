INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria to open 1,200 new stores this year-Investor Daily

Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to spend up to 2 trillion rupiah ($175.17 million) in capital expenditure this year to open new stores and distribution centers, said Finance Director Tomin Widian. The company aims to open 1,200 new outlets and three distribution centers in Karawang, Rembang and Lampung. Sumber Alfaria currently operates 8,845 stores and 25 distribution centers across the country. (Investor Daily)

