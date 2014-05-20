FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria to open 1,200 new stores this year-Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria to open 1,200 new stores this year-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to spend up to 2 trillion rupiah ($175.17 million) in capital expenditure this year to open new stores and distribution centers, said Finance Director Tomin Widian. The company aims to open 1,200 new outlets and three distribution centers in Karawang, Rembang and Lampung. Sumber Alfaria currently operates 8,845 stores and 25 distribution centers across the country. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11417.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
