INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria plans rights issue to raise $42.5 mln-Investor Daily

Retail firm PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk said it plans to raise 518.8 billion rupiah ($42.5 million) in a non-preemptive rights issue.

It will issue 865 million new shares and will use the proceeds to buy shares in convenient store operator PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk from Lawson Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd. Sumber Alfaria is targeting to open between 800 and 1,200 new stores this year with a total investment of up to 2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

