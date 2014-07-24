FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria to build bread factory with Japan's Yamazaki - Kontan
July 24, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sumber Alfaria to build bread factory with Japan's Yamazaki - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to build a bread factory in West Java this year, said Corporate Affairs Director Solihin, in cooperation with Japanese bread producer Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd.

Bread from the factory will be distributed to all Alfamart stores, Solihin said. Sumber Alfaria plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah ($130.2 million) on capital expenditure this year to add 1,200 new Alfamart stores in Java, Bali, Lombok, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11520 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
