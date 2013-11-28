FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sumitomo Life to buy BNI life insurance unit - Investor Daily
November 28, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sumitomo Life to buy BNI life insurance unit - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, Japan’s fourth-largest private life insurer, is about to reach a deal to buy 40 percent of shares in PT BNI Life Insurance, a unit of lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia, worth up to $375 million, Investor Daily reports.

Felia Salim, BNI’s deputy CEO said negotiations are still underway and the deal is expected to be finalised before the end of 2013. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

