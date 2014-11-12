FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-PT Lion Super Indo plans to add 10 new stores next year - Kontan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-PT Lion Super Indo plans to add 10 new stores next year - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Lion Super Indo, a supermarket chain owned by the Salim Group and Belgian supermarket group Delhaize, plans to open 10 new stores next year in Java, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting spokeswoman D. Yuflinda Susanta.

The company will invest up to 5 billion rupiah ($409,500) for each store. The firm expects to have 124 stores by the end of this year, up from 116 last year.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,210 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

