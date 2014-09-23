FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Surya Internusa launches first phase of business district in Karawang - Investor Daily
September 23, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Surya Internusa launches first phase of business district in Karawang - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk launched the first phase of its central business district on a 6.3-hectare land in Karawang, West Java, with a total investment of 227 billion rupiah ($18.9 million), Corporate Secretary Utari Sulistiowati said in a statement.

The company develops hotel, apartment, office building, commercial compounds and food plaza. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 11,985.0000 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
