INDONESIA PRESS-Surya Semesta 9-month net profit down 59 pct - Investor Daily

Property developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk posted a net profit of 228.5 billion rupiah ($18.85 million) in the first nine months of the year, down 59 percent from a year earlier, due to declining revenue from the property business, the company said in a statement.

The company’s industrial estate unit revenue fell 59 percent, but its construction business posted an increase in revenue.

Surya Semesta’s total revenue was 3.25 trillion rupiah in the January to September period, down 3 percent from 3.35 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. (Investor Daily)

