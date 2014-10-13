FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Suzuki Indomobil Sales targets 5 pct growth in 2014 exports-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 13, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Suzuki Indomobil Sales targets 5 pct growth in 2014 exports-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, a local partner of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, expects car exports to reach 28,000 units in 2014, up 5 percent from last year’s 26,533 units, said Davy J Tuilan, the company’s sales & marketing director.

From Indonesia Suzuki exports cars to other Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East.

Suzuki Indomobil owns an auto plant in Bekasi, West Java with a production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Eighteen percent of the total output are meant for exports. (Kontan)

-----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.