INDONESIA PRESS-Suzuki Indomobil Sales targets 5 pct growth in 2014 exports-Kontan

PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, a local partner of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, expects car exports to reach 28,000 units in 2014, up 5 percent from last year’s 26,533 units, said Davy J Tuilan, the company’s sales & marketing director.

From Indonesia Suzuki exports cars to other Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East.

Suzuki Indomobil owns an auto plant in Bekasi, West Java with a production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Eighteen percent of the total output are meant for exports. (Kontan)

-----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)