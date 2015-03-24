FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Suzuki Motor plans to invest $1.3 bln in Indonesia until 2017 -Investor Daily
March 24, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Suzuki Motor plans to invest $1.3 bln in Indonesia until 2017 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest up to $1.3 billion in Indonesia in the next two years, including opening its fourth plant in Bekasi, West Java, Investor Daily reported, quoting Subronto Laras, the main commissioner PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk, Suzuki’s Indonesian partner.

Laras said Osamu Suzuki, chief executive officer of Suzuki Motor, will convey the plan to Indonesian President Joko Widodo when the two of them meet on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

