INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat Q3 net loss narrows to 1.32 trln rph-Kontan
November 11, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat Q3 net loss narrows to 1.32 trln rph-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indosat, Indonesia’s third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, reported a third- quarter net loss of 1.32 trillion rupiah ($108.58 million), 25 percent narrower than the net loss of 1.76 trillion rupiah posted a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenue reached 17.71 trillion rupiah, slightly down from last year’s 17.79 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,157 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

