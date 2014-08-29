FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to spend $1 bln on undersea cable projects-Kontan
August 29, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to spend $1 bln on undersea cable projects-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), will work on a number of undersea cable projects with a total investment of up to $1 billion, said CEO Arief Yahya.

The firm will be part of a consortium developing a 15,000-km cable network worth $250 million, connecting eastern Indonesia with the United States and expects to complete the project in 2016. The company will also work on an undersea cable project in Europe involving a consortium of 17 countries. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

