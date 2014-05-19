INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom eyes stake in Tiphone-Investor Daily

Indonesia’s biggest telecoms firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, through its unit PT PINS Indonesia is considering acquiring a stake in mobile-phone distributor Tiphone Mobile Indonesia , Tiphone Commissioner Hengky Setiawan said. He added that PINS had approached Tiphone about this last year and negotiations are underway. Tiphone plans to sell between 10 and 20 percent shares. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

