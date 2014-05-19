FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom eyes stake in Tiphone-Investor Daily
May 19, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom eyes stake in Tiphone-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s biggest telecoms firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, through its unit PT PINS Indonesia is considering acquiring a stake in mobile-phone distributor Tiphone Mobile Indonesia , Tiphone Commissioner Hengky Setiawan said. He added that PINS had approached Tiphone about this last year and negotiations are underway. Tiphone plans to sell between 10 and 20 percent shares. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

