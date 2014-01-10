FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkomsel has 131.5 mln customers as of Dec - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 10, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkomsel has 131.5 mln customers as of Dec - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Telkomsel, cellular operator unit of telecommunication provider PT Telkom Indonesia, said its subscribers reached 131.5 million customers by the end of December 2013, up 5 percent from 125 million customers a year earlier.

Telkomsel said in a statement that revenue reached 60.1 trillion rupiah ($4.93 billion) in 2013, up 11 percent from 54 trillion rupiah in 2012.

The firm recorded a net profit of 13.1 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013, an increase of 12 percent from a year earlier.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,190 rupiah Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.