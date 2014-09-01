FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to sell 20 pct stake in Metra TV -Investor Daily
September 1, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to sell 20 pct stake in Metra TV -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s state-owned telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), plans to sell a 20 percent stake in PT Metra TV to a strategic partner, said CEO Arief Yahya, adding that proceeds from the sale would be reinvested.

Metra TV is an operator of online video streaming UseeTV which currently has 1.2 million active customers. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

