INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to sell 20 pct stake in Metra TV -Investor Daily

Indonesia’s state-owned telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), plans to sell a 20 percent stake in PT Metra TV to a strategic partner, said CEO Arief Yahya, adding that proceeds from the sale would be reinvested.

Metra TV is an operator of online video streaming UseeTV which currently has 1.2 million active customers. (Investor Daily)

