INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to sell 20 pct stake in Sigma Cipta Caraka -Investor Daily

State-owned telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), plans to sell a 20 percent stake in IT services firm PT Sigma Cipta Caraka to a strategic partner, said Chief Executive Arief Yahya.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for working capital, Yahya said, adding that the firm expects to form a new strategic partnership next year.

Sigma’s assets were worth a total of 2 trillion rupiah ($170 million) in the first half of this year. Sigma CEO Judi Achmadi said the firm’s revenue was up 60 percent in the first half and was expected to reach 2 trillion rupiah in 2014. (Investor Daily)

