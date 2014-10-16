FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom Indonesia plans to triple broadband investment in 2015-Investor Daily
October 16, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom Indonesia plans to triple broadband investment in 2015-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia’s biggest telecommunications company, plans to spend 45 trillion rupiah ($3.69 billion) next year to finance national broadband plan, a threefold increase from this year’s 15 trillion rupiah, said Chief Executive Arief Yahya.

The company will use 30 percent of the total fund to build transmission networks, 50 percent to broaden access and the remaining 20 percent for convergence projects. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

