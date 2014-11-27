INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom eyes 30 pct stake in New Zealand's 2degrees-Investor Daily

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia’s biggest telecommunications company, plans to acquire between 25 percent and 30 percent stock in New Zealand phone operator Two Degrees Mobile Ltd (2degrees) and expects to finalise the deal by the end of this year, Investor Daily reported, citing Finance Director Honesti Basyir.

The firm is targeting revenue growth of 10 percent in 2015, higher than this year’s target of 7-8 percent.

