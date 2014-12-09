FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-EBay to increase ownership in Telkom unit-Investor Daily
December 9, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-EBay to increase ownership in Telkom unit-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EBay Inc plans to increase its ownership in PT Metra Plasa, an online shopping joint venture with Indonesia’s PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Investor Daily reported citing Telkom’s Acting President Director Indra Utoyo.

EBay plans to increase ownership up to 49 percent from the current 40 percent, the report said. Telkom currently owns 60 percent of Metra Plasa through a unit.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

