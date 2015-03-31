FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to issue up to 6 trln bonds - Kontan
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 31, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkom to issue up to 6 trln bonds - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk plans to issue bonds worth up to 6 trillion rupiah ($459 million) in May to finance its capital expenditure, the Kontan daily reported, quoting the company’s Finance Director, Heri Sunaryadi.

The bonds will be part of a plan to issue long-term notes worth 12 trillion rupiah, with a tenure of up to 30 years.

The firm has appointed PT Bahana Securities, PT Trimegah Securities Tbk, PT Mandiri Sekuritas, and PT Danareksa Sekuritas as underwriters. ----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

