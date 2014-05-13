FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Telkomsel sees double-digit growth in 2014 revenue - Kontan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 13, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Telkomsel sees double-digit growth in 2014 revenue - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecom company PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) expects its revenues to grow at a double-digit pace in 2014, said CEO Alex J. Sinaga.

The company reported revenues of 60.1 trillion rupiah ($5.22 billion) for 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.

It plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year. Around 80 percent of this will be used to add 10,000 telecommunication towers in the first half and the remaining to add 5,000 towers in the second half. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,521 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
