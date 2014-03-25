FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar to build new rice mill this year-reports
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar to build new rice mill this year-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rice producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to start building a new rice mill worth around 350 billion rupiah ($30.8 million) in East Java this year, said CFO Sjambiri Lioe. The mill will be completed in mid-2015 and have a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year.

Tiga is targeting annual rice production of 480,000 tonnes for 2014, with revenue seen 37 percent higher at 5.5-6 trillion rupiah ($483.3-$527.2 million). (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11380.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

