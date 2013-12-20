INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar's unit expects IPO in April 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia

Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk expects its unit PT Bumiraya Investindo to launch a 500 billion rupiah ($41 million) initial public offering in April 2014, said Finance Director Sjambiri Lioe in Bisnis Indonesia.

Bumiraya plans to spend at least 2 trillion rupiah to acquire 30,000 hectares of palm oil plantation in South Sumatra, adding to its existing 90,000 hectares of plantation in Kalimantan and Sumatra.

The firm is also seeking loans totalling between $100 million and $125 million to finance the plan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.