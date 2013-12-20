FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar's unit expects IPO in April 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar's unit expects IPO in April 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk expects its unit PT Bumiraya Investindo to launch a 500 billion rupiah ($41 million) initial public offering in April 2014, said Finance Director Sjambiri Lioe in Bisnis Indonesia.

Bumiraya plans to spend at least 2 trillion rupiah to acquire 30,000 hectares of palm oil plantation in South Sumatra, adding to its existing 90,000 hectares of plantation in Kalimantan and Sumatra.

The firm is also seeking loans totalling between $100 million and $125 million to finance the plan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,207.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.