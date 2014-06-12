INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar aims to raise about $56 mln in private placement-Kontan

Indonesia’s PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food aims to raise up to 658.35 billion rupiah ($55.8 million) through a private placement, Corporate Secretary Yulie Hadiwarna said. (Kontan)

The company will sell as many as 292.6 million shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, at 2,250 rupiah per share. The plan is subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary meeting on June 26.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,810.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)