FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar aims to raise about $56 mln in private placement-Kontan
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar aims to raise about $56 mln in private placement-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food aims to raise up to 658.35 billion rupiah ($55.8 million) through a private placement, Corporate Secretary Yulie Hadiwarna said. (Kontan)

The company will sell as many as 292.6 million shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, at 2,250 rupiah per share. The plan is subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary meeting on June 26.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,810.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.