INDONESIA PRESS-Tigaraksa expects 10 pct increase in 2014 revenue - Kontan
April 15, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tigaraksa expects 10 pct increase in 2014 revenue - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Distribution company PT Tigaraksa Satria is targeting 2014 revenue growth of 10 percent from last year’s 8.19 trillion rupiah ($716.1 million) said Chief Executive Siannie Wijdjaja.

The company reported revenue of 2.16 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of this year, up 17 percent from the same period last year.

Net profit also rose 11 percent to 34.3 billion rupiah. Tigaraksa plans to spend 34 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, 43 percent less than last year’s capex that was largely allocated to develop PT Blue Gas Indonesia’s new factory in Gresik, East Java. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11437.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

