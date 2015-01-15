INDONESIA PRESS-Tin miner Timah to boost capex in 2015 -Investor Daily

Indonesian tin miner PT Timah Tbk will increase its capital expenditure this year to 1.1 trillion rupiah ($87.2 million), up from last year’s 800 billion rupiah, the Investor Daily reported citing a company official.

It will largely use the fund for tin production. The firm also plans to expand into property business. Timah plans to set up a new unit early this year by collaborating with construction companies PT Adhi Karya Tbk and PT Wijaya Karya Tbk .

($1 = 12,613.0000 rupiah)