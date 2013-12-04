FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Tin miner Timah to expand into coal business in 2014- Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 4, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tin miner Timah to expand into coal business in 2014- Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned tin miner PT Timah (Persero) Tbk plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal company in East Kalimantan next year and increasing its stake in a coal firm in South Sumatra up to 80 percent from current 10 percent, said Chief Executive Sukrisno.

The company is currently negotiating with a coal company in East Kalimantan to buy 60 percent of its shares and plans to spend up to 500 billion rupiah ($42.07 million) to finance the acquisition.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,885 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.