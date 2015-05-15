INDONESIA PRESS-Tiphone plans to issue 500 bln rupiah bonds in June-Investor Daily

Telecommunication products retailer PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk is planning to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah ($38.24 million) in June as part of a plan to raise 2 trillion rupiah in two years via bond issuances, Investor Daily reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Samuel Kurniawan.

The proceeds will be used for debt refinance.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,075.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)