INDONESIA PRESS-Tiphone to sell shares, expects higher revenue in 2014 - Jakarta Globe

Tiphone Mobile Indonesia, one of the country’s leading top-up voucher and handset retailers, expects to post higher revenue this year on the back of a network expansion after securing a capital boost from a unit of Telekomunikasi Indonesia.

Tiphone plans to sell 10 percent of new shares to Telekomunikasi’s subsidiary, PINS Indonesia, next month at 812 rupiah each. The sale will raise the company’s capital by 518.2 billion rupiah, said Tiphone’s Corporate Secretary Semuel Kurniawan.

Tan Lie Pin, president director of Tiphone, said the company is seeking to tap into customers’ shift to smartphones and demand for social networking applications, to boost its revenue.

Tiphone aims to post 2014 revenue of about 15.6 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion), a 49 percent increase from last year’s 10.5 trillion rupiah. (Jakarta Globe)

