INDONESIA PRESS-Tiphone Mobile revenue up 40 pct y/y in H1

PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia, one of Indonesia’s leading mobile phone top-up voucher and handset retailers, said it booked revenue of 6.31 trillion rupiah ($536 million) in the first half of this year, up 40 percent from a year earlier.

Tiphone expects to post revenue of 15.7 trillion rupiah this year, said chief executive Tan Lie Pin. Net profit grew 23 percent in the first half to 152.8 billion rupiah.

The firm plans to spend 139 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to add new outlets and use as working capital. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell)