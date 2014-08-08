FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Tiphone Mobile revenue up 40 pct y/y in H1
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tiphone Mobile revenue up 40 pct y/y in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia, one of Indonesia’s leading mobile phone top-up voucher and handset retailers, said it booked revenue of 6.31 trillion rupiah ($536 million) in the first half of this year, up 40 percent from a year earlier.

Tiphone expects to post revenue of 15.7 trillion rupiah this year, said chief executive Tan Lie Pin. Net profit grew 23 percent in the first half to 152.8 billion rupiah.

The firm plans to spend 139 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to add new outlets and use as working capital. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.