INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama to sell shares to fund acquisition -Kontan

Indonesian telecom tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure will sell 479 million shares, or 10 percent from its enlarged capital, via a private placement in the first quarter of 2015, the Kontan newspaper reported on Tuesday quoting a senior company official.

The offer price will be 8,253 rupiah ($0.66) per share, said Finance Director Helmy Yusman.

Tower Bersama expects to raise 3.95 trillion rupiah to acquire 49 percent in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (IPO-MIEL.JK).

Tower Bersama also plans to develop 1,500-2,000 towers next year with a total investment of 2 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.