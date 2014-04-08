FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS--Tower Bersama aims to issue bonds worth $500 mln-Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS--Tower Bersama aims to issue bonds worth $500 mln-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure, through its unit TBG Global Pte Ltd, is considering issuing global bonds worth up to $500 million, the company said in a statement.

Tower Bersama will use the funds to contribute capital to Tower Bersama Singapore Pte Ltd, refinance debt and for expansion. The firm will seek shareholders’ approval at its annual shareholder meeting on May 8. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

