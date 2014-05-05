FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama plans 1.8 trln rph debt repayment -Investor Daily
May 5, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama plans 1.8 trln rph debt repayment -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to pay 1.8 trillion rupiah ($156.22 million) of its 10 trillion rupiah debt this year, with both internal and external financing, said Chief Financial Officer Helmy Yusman Santoso.

The firm plans to build more than 1,800 towers this year and aims to spend 2.9 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance the plan. Tower Bersama currently operates 10,134 towers across the country. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11522.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

