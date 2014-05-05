INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama plans 1.8 trln rph debt repayment -Investor Daily

Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to pay 1.8 trillion rupiah ($156.22 million) of its 10 trillion rupiah debt this year, with both internal and external financing, said Chief Financial Officer Helmy Yusman Santoso.

The firm plans to build more than 1,800 towers this year and aims to spend 2.9 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance the plan. Tower Bersama currently operates 10,134 towers across the country. (Investor Daily)

