INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama to issue 1 trln rph of bonds in mid Oct - Bisnis Indonesia
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tower Bersama to issue 1 trln rph of bonds in mid Oct - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($86.67 million) in mid-October, Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange said in Bisnis Indonesia.

A source said the firm has appointed PT HSBC Securities and PT Indo Premier Securities as underwriters.

($1 = 11,537.5 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
