INDONESIA PRESS-Toyota Astra to open up to 15 new dealership this year - Kontan
January 6, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Toyota Astra to open up to 15 new dealership this year - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of carmaker Astra International , expects to open up to 15 car dealerships this year, adding to its existing 270 dealerships, to expand its market share up to 36 percent, said director Rahmat Samulo.

Toyota Astra reported car sales of 1.23 million units in 2013, which represented almost 36 percent of domestic market share.

The company’s external affair manager, Bob Azam, said Toyota Astra expects to produce 153,500 cars this year of which 85,500 units will be sold domestically and the remaining 68,000 units will be exported.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,170 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

