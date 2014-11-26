FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Golden Plantation sets IPO indicative price range at 250-300 rph - Kontan
November 26, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Golden Plantation sets IPO indicative price range at 250-300 rph - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Golden Plantation, the palm oil unit of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk, has set an indicative price for its initial public offering at between 250 rupiah ($0.0206) and 300 rupiah per share, the Kontan newspaper said, citing CEO Budhi Istanto Suwito.

The company plans to sell 800 million shares representing 21.82 percent of its enlarged capital, aiming to raise up to 240 billion rupiah. It will use a major portion of the total proceeds to acquire plantation companies PT Bailangu Capital Investment for 46.25 billion rupiah and PT Persada Alam Hijau for 84.02 billion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,155 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

