INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar targets 44 pct revenue growth in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia
March 5, 2015 / 1:49 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tiga Pilar targets 44 pct revenue growth in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is targetting 2015 revenue growth of 44 percent to 7.3 trillion rupiah, up from 5.06 trillion rupiah in 2014, of which 4.5 trillion rupiah will be from the rice sector, up from 3 trillion rupiah in 2014, reported Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting Tiga Pilar director Sjambri Lioe.

The firm is is also preparing to build 11 new factories, adding to the two planned to commence construction this year, requiring an investment of 7 trillion rupiah. No time frame was given for the plan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

