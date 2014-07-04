FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Trikomsel Oke to sell stake to Polaris-Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Trikomsel Oke to sell stake to Polaris-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk, an Indonesian handset distributor and retailer, will sell 10.6 percent of its stake to Polaris Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The shares, worth $65.83 million, will be sold through a share swap mechanism, Juliana Samudro, corporate secretary of Trikomsel said.

The company is targeting 11.85 trillion rupiah ($995.80 million) in revenue this year, up 15 percent from last year and plans to spend between $5 million and $10 million on expansion this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,900 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.