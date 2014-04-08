FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Trisula International to acquire Mido Uniform-Jakarta Globe
April 8, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Trisula International to acquire Mido Uniform-Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian garment manufacturer Trisula International, aims to take control of Mido Uniform, a Singapore-based firm, in the second quarter of this year in order to boost sales, said president director Lisa Tjahjadi.

The firm, which is also a clothing retailer, said the acquisition was valued at 22.9 billion rupiah ($2.03 million) and is expected to boost sales growth at Trisula by 6 percent.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,302.5 Indonesian rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

