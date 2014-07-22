FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Trisula to acquire Indonesian Hallmark licence -Kontan
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 22, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Trisula to acquire Indonesian Hallmark licence -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian garment manufacturer PT Trisula International said it is ready to acquire a Singapore-based company that holds a licence for Hallmark and the deal is expected to be completed in October, said CEO Lisa Tjahjadi.

The firm plans to open three independent Hallmark stores this year with a total investment of less than 3 billion rupiah ($260,900), adding to two existing Hallmark outlets in a shopping mall in Jakarta, Tjahadi said. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11500 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.