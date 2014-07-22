INDONESIA PRESS-Trisula to acquire Indonesian Hallmark licence -Kontan

Indonesian garment manufacturer PT Trisula International said it is ready to acquire a Singapore-based company that holds a licence for Hallmark and the deal is expected to be completed in October, said CEO Lisa Tjahjadi.

The firm plans to open three independent Hallmark stores this year with a total investment of less than 3 billion rupiah ($260,900), adding to two existing Hallmark outlets in a shopping mall in Jakarta, Tjahadi said. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11500 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)