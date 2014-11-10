FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Tunas Baru to spend 1 trln rph on capex in 2015 -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Tunas Baru to spend 1 trln rph on capex in 2015 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian agricultural firm PT Tunas Baru Lampung plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($82.41 million) on capital expenditure next year, up 67 percent from this year’s target of 600 billion rupiah, said Deputy President Director Sudarmo Tasmin.

The firm will use a quarter of the total capex for maintenance and cultivation, 100 billion rupiah to boost production capacity of its cooking oil factories in Sumartra and Java and the remainder to develop a sugar mill with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day.

Tunas Baru has appointed an unnamed Thai firm to construct the mill at a cost of $100 million. The mill is expected to start operating in 2017, Tasmin added. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,135 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.