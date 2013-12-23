INDONESIA PRESS-Tyre producers plan to boost investment - Kontan

Two tyre makers PT Gajah Tunggal and PT Multistrada Arah Sarana plan to spend $465 million on investment until 2015 to boost production capacity, on strong demand from low-cost car producers, Kontan reported.

Sales of low-cost cars are expected to reach 100,000 units, the chairman of Indonesia’s tyre manufacturers association (APBI) said. He added that domestic tyre sales in 2013 will reach 20 million units, up 10 percent from a year earlier (Kontan)

