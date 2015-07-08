FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Uber to set up base in Indonesia-Jakarta Globe
July 8, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Uber to set up base in Indonesia-Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies, a San Francisco-based company that operates the ride-sharing smartphone application Uber, is slated to set up an official unit in Indonesia this year, Jakarta Globe reported, citing its acting general manager in the country, Alan Jiang.

The company is in the process of preparing documents to submit to the Investment Coordinating Board, Jiang said at a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday. However, he declined to disclose the amount Uber is investing in Indonesia.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

