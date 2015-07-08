INDONESIA PRESS-Uber to set up base in Indonesia-Jakarta Globe

Uber Technologies, a San Francisco-based company that operates the ride-sharing smartphone application Uber, is slated to set up an official unit in Indonesia this year, Jakarta Globe reported, citing its acting general manager in the country, Alan Jiang.

The company is in the process of preparing documents to submit to the Investment Coordinating Board, Jiang said at a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday. However, he declined to disclose the amount Uber is investing in Indonesia.

