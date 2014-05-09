FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Unilever Indonesia Q1 capex at $15.6 mln -Kontan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Unilever Indonesia Q1 capex at $15.6 mln -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Unilever Indonesia spent 180 billion rupiah ($15.6 million) on capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year, or around 18 percent of its full-year target, its corporate secretary was quoted as saying by Kontan newspaper.

The consumer goods firm used the funds to boost production capacity and increase distribution. The firm recorded a quarterly net profit of 1.36 trillion rupiah, down 5 percent from the same period last year, although net sales grew 15 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.