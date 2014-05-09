INDONESIA PRESS-Unilever Indonesia Q1 capex at $15.6 mln -Kontan

PT Unilever Indonesia spent 180 billion rupiah ($15.6 million) on capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year, or around 18 percent of its full-year target, its corporate secretary was quoted as saying by Kontan newspaper.

The consumer goods firm used the funds to boost production capacity and increase distribution. The firm recorded a quarterly net profit of 1.36 trillion rupiah, down 5 percent from the same period last year, although net sales grew 15 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)