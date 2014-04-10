FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank UOB records 2013 assets up 20 pct y/y-Investor Daily
April 10, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank UOB records 2013 assets up 20 pct y/y-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank UOB Indonesia booked total assets of 71.3 trillion rupiah ($6.32 billion) in 2013, up 20 percent from a year earlier, Investor Daily said quoting the firm’s chief executive.

Total loan disbursements were up 16 percent at 44.97 trillion rupiah, CEO Armand Arief said. The bank posted a net profit of 1.14 trillion rupiah in 2013 and net interest income of 2.59 trillion.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,288.50 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta newsroom

