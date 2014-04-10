INDONESIA PRESS-Bank UOB records 2013 assets up 20 pct y/y-Investor Daily

Lender PT Bank UOB Indonesia booked total assets of 71.3 trillion rupiah ($6.32 billion) in 2013, up 20 percent from a year earlier, Investor Daily said quoting the firm’s chief executive.

Total loan disbursements were up 16 percent at 44.97 trillion rupiah, CEO Armand Arief said. The bank posted a net profit of 1.14 trillion rupiah in 2013 and net interest income of 2.59 trillion.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.