FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media invites AsiaSat for satellite pay TV program -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 23, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media invites AsiaSat for satellite pay TV program -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Visi Media Asia has invited Hong Kong listed company Asia Satellite Telecommunications (AsiaSat) to launch its satellite pay TV program called Viva+, AsiaSat said in a statement.

Visi Media has spent up to $150 million to finance the Viva+ project, which is expected to boost 2014 revenue by up to 30 percent. The firm booked revenues of 1.6 trillion rupiah ($138.9 million) in 2013, up 33 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11520.0000 Indonesian Rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.