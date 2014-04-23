INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media invites AsiaSat for satellite pay TV program -Investor Daily

PT Visi Media Asia has invited Hong Kong listed company Asia Satellite Telecommunications (AsiaSat) to launch its satellite pay TV program called Viva+, AsiaSat said in a statement.

Visi Media has spent up to $150 million to finance the Viva+ project, which is expected to boost 2014 revenue by up to 30 percent. The firm booked revenues of 1.6 trillion rupiah ($138.9 million) in 2013, up 33 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.